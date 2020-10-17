Latest coronavirus infection rates revealed for your area

The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, October 14, in Suffolk (stock image). Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Latest Covid-19 infection data for Suffolk and north Essex has revealed where cases are rising quickest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the seven days leading up to Wednesday, October 14, there have been just under 60 new cases each in Babergh, Ipswich and Mid Suffolk.

However, in West Suffolk there have been 83 new cases and in East Suffolk 103.

You may also want to watch:

Babergh continues to have the highest infection rate of 65.19 cases per 100,000 people, while East Suffolk has the lowest of 41.29.

Compared with the rest of the country, which has an infection rate of 164.10 cases per 100,000 people, Suffolk’s cases continue to remain low in comparison.

In north Essex, which has now been placed under Tier 2 restrictions after a plea from the council, there are higher infection rates.

The highest infection rate is in Tendring, where there are 97.57 cases per 100,000 people and 1,143 new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, October 14.

Colchester has an infection rate of 69.34 per 100,000 people, while Braintree and Maldon remain around 45 on average.