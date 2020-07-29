E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Isolated consulting room for surgery patients given go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 July 2020

Little St John's Street Surgery in Woodbridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans to build an isolated consulting room at a Woodbridge surgery have been given the go-ahead.

Little St John’s Surgery in Woodbridge applied for planning permission for the room, thought to be the first of its kind in the area, earlier this year.

The isolated consulting room will see patients with potentially contagious illnesses use an exterior door to enter the room directly, without the need to pass through the main waiting room.

This would minimise the interaction they would have with other, potentially vulnerable, patients at the surgery and prevent the spreading of the condition they are presenting with.

Doctors will access the new room from the inside of the existing building and be able to put on or remove protective equipment as they passed between the two sections.

It is hoped that the addition to the surgery would be able to ensure the surgery could deal with any future epidemics, like flu.

The new building will mean the loss of some parking space within the

Speaking in June, Dr Rajinder Sidhu, senior partner at the surgery said the application was based on the practice’s experiences in the past few months.

“We asked ourselves what we could do if there was a second wave or a worse situation in the winter,” said Dr Sidhu.

The idea they came up with was a separate consultation room which could be used should the situation worsen.

“We had to close the surgery during the recent months,” said Dr Sidhu.

“This way we can remain open and we can have it built with everything we need for infection control.”

The application received the approval of Woodbridge Town Council and has now been formally approved by planners.

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

