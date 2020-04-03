E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Missing your grandparents? Share your special messages to your nans and grandpas with us

PUBLISHED: 12:48 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 03 April 2020

Little girl watches as grandfather reads her a bedtime story remotely using an app. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Little girl watches as grandfather reads her a bedtime story remotely using an app. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

The government has asked all people over the age of 70 to isolate for a total of 12 weeks to avid catching coronavirus - which means many are unable to see their children and grandchildren.

Even with useful digital platforms such as Skype, Facetime and Zoom to connect us, some people may be feeling the sting of loneliness as we carry on through week two of lockdown.

Connecting with family and loved ones is so important during a time where people cannot carry out normal social activity.

We’re here to help and want you to send us your messages to your grandparents so we can share them in the newspaper and bring a smile to their face.

Send us your videos of you giving a special message, photographs of you sending your love and written messages from you to them.

What have you been up to this week that you want to share with them?

You can submit your messages by emailing them to reporter Holly Hume.

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect 'important' countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

