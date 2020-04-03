Missing your grandparents? Share your special messages to your nans and grandpas with us

Little girl watches as grandfather reads her a bedtime story remotely using an app. Picture: NATALIE SADLER Archant

The government has asked all people over the age of 70 to isolate for a total of 12 weeks to avid catching coronavirus - which means many are unable to see their children and grandchildren.

Even with useful digital platforms such as Skype, Facetime and Zoom to connect us, some people may be feeling the sting of loneliness as we carry on through week two of lockdown.

Connecting with family and loved ones is so important during a time where people cannot carry out normal social activity.

We’re here to help and want you to send us your messages to your grandparents so we can share them in the newspaper and bring a smile to their face.

Send us your videos of you giving a special message, photographs of you sending your love and written messages from you to them.

What have you been up to this week that you want to share with them?

You can submit your messages by emailing them to reporter Holly Hume.

