917 more patients die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus

The government have released the latest number of coronavirus deaths. Picture: Cambridge University Hospitals/PA Wire

A further 917 people in the UK have lost their lives after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures released today.

The government has released the latest figures on COVID-19 and there has been a slight decrease in the number of deaths recorded from yesterday – which reached 980 in a day, higher than the worst days in Italy and Spain.

The total number of people who have died after catching coronavirus in the UK is now at 9,875.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours stands at 5,234 and a total of 12,993 were tested.

The total number of tests in the UK stands at 334,974.

