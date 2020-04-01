E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:27 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 01 April 2020

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The latest coronavirus figures for show a further 563 deaths – taking the total to 2,352 since the start of the outbreak.

Figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care show 29,474 people have tested positive for the virus across the UK as of 9am April 1 – a rise of 4,324 compared to the same time yesterday. MORE: Follow the latest coronavirus news here

It is the highest daily recorded rise yet, while a record number of 9,793 tests were also carried out.

Sadly, 563 more people have died after testing positive for the virus while in hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,352 as of 5pm March 31.

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England, although yesterday’s figures revealed 116 people are confirmed to have the virus in Suffolk, and 380 patients are affected in Essex.

