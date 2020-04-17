Almost 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex overnight

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Nearly 100 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Suffolk and Essex overnight as figures continue to rise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Suffolk, Government statistics showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 545; up 18 from Thursday.

In Essex the total number of confirmed cases is 1721; with 74 new cases having been confirmed overnight.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

You may also want to watch:

Across the East of England there are now 6859 confirmed cases of the virus.

The total number of cases in the UK has now reached 108,692 with almost 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths now registered in the UK.

However, it is widely accepted that the number of the people who have the virus will be much higher due, as many people with symptoms have not been tested.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.