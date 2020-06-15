E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lockdown: What you can and can’t do under the latest rule changes

PUBLISHED: 08:42 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 15 June 2020

Non essential businesses are being allowed to open for the first time today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non essential businesses are being allowed to open for the first time today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

June 15 has seen yet more changes to lockdown, but what is new today?

Primark in Ipswich town centre is one of the first shops set to open today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPrimark in Ipswich town centre is one of the first shops set to open today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What has changed?

As of June 15 new guidance allows you to a number of different things:

People travelling on buses and trains around Suffolk will now have to wear face masks Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPeople travelling on buses and trains around Suffolk will now have to wear face masks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

• You can visit any type of shop; Primark and Debenhams in Ipswich are among some of those opening today.

• You can visit outdoor attractions including drive-in cinemas, and animal attractions like zoos, farms and safari parks; Colchester Zoo will open on June 18.

• Year 10 and 12 pupils in secondary schools and further education colleges will begin to receive some face to face support

• You must wear a face covering on public transport

• All hospital visitors and outpatients must wear face coverings in hospitals

MORE: Everything you need to know about shops in Suffolk reopening today

What remains prohibited?

•You cannot visit people in their own homes, unless you are part of their support bubble.

•You are not allowed to stay overnight away from your home or at hotels (except for limited work reasons).

•You are not allowed to use an outdoor gym or playground

•You cannot gather in a group of more than six people.

Are there still fines for those who don’t follow the rules?

• Penalties for a first offence are now set at £100 (reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks) and double for every subsequent rule breach, up to £3,200.

MORE: Animal attractions - Which zoos and farm parks are reopening, and how can you book?

What happens next?

• On June 17 Premier League football will return, but behind closed doors. Sadly Ipswich Town’s season is already over following a vote last week.

• July 4 is one of the next big dates being worked towards; it should see the reopening of pubs as well as hairdressers and nail bars.

