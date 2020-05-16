E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

PUBLISHED: 17:16 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 16 May 2020

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk’s coast could typically expect a lot visitors in May – but what was it like on the first Saturday after Boris Johnson eased the Covid-19 lockdown?

Southwold residents had previously reported an influx of visitors, but there were few people out on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSouthwold residents had previously reported an influx of visitors, but there were few people out on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With government guidelines now allowing people to travel further distances for exercise, fears were raised that resorts such as Aldeburgh, Felixstowe and Southwold would see an influx of visitors due to anticipated warm weather.

However, beaches and promenades remained relatively quiet, with the weather mostly cloudy.

Both Aldeburgh and Southwold appeared to have few visitors, as our pictures show.

There were more people enjoying walks in Felixstowe, but the crowds originally feared by community leaders never materialised.

Families walk on Felixstowe's beachfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFamilies walk on Felixstowe's beachfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, previously said it was “entirely reasonable” for the lockdown to be relaxed - but urged visitors and second homeowners to not visit.

He said: “Second homes remain ‘out of bounds’ for overnight stays of course, but with further good weather forecast over the next few days, I would be concerned if large numbers of people descended on our coastal and resort destinations.”

MORE: ‘Second homes out of bounds for overnight stays’: coastal areas fear influx after lockdown changes

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenager and adult arrested after cannabis and cash seized at picnic site

Police seized the cannabis and cash from the adult and teenager from Cattawade Picnic Site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heavily pregnant mum and young family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house

The fire in Thomas Benold Walk completely destroyed the family's home. Picture: LEE COOK

Number crunching, bad timing and the ‘MacAnthony Six’ - our most-read Town stories of the week

Large parts of the Stadium were empty for the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24