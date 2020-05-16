How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s coast could typically expect a lot visitors in May – but what was it like on the first Saturday after Boris Johnson eased the Covid-19 lockdown?

Southwold residents had previously reported an influx of visitors, but there were few people out on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Southwold residents had previously reported an influx of visitors, but there were few people out on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With government guidelines now allowing people to travel further distances for exercise, fears were raised that resorts such as Aldeburgh, Felixstowe and Southwold would see an influx of visitors due to anticipated warm weather.

However, beaches and promenades remained relatively quiet, with the weather mostly cloudy.

Both Aldeburgh and Southwold appeared to have few visitors, as our pictures show.

There were more people enjoying walks in Felixstowe, but the crowds originally feared by community leaders never materialised.

Families walk on Felixstowe's beachfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Families walk on Felixstowe's beachfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, previously said it was “entirely reasonable” for the lockdown to be relaxed - but urged visitors and second homeowners to not visit.

He said: “Second homes remain ‘out of bounds’ for overnight stays of course, but with further good weather forecast over the next few days, I would be concerned if large numbers of people descended on our coastal and resort destinations.”

