How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?
PUBLISHED: 17:16 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 16 May 2020
Suffolk’s coast could typically expect a lot visitors in May – but what was it like on the first Saturday after Boris Johnson eased the Covid-19 lockdown?
With government guidelines now allowing people to travel further distances for exercise, fears were raised that resorts such as Aldeburgh, Felixstowe and Southwold would see an influx of visitors due to anticipated warm weather.
However, beaches and promenades remained relatively quiet, with the weather mostly cloudy.
Both Aldeburgh and Southwold appeared to have few visitors, as our pictures show.
There were more people enjoying walks in Felixstowe, but the crowds originally feared by community leaders never materialised.
Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, previously said it was “entirely reasonable” for the lockdown to be relaxed - but urged visitors and second homeowners to not visit.
He said: “Second homes remain ‘out of bounds’ for overnight stays of course, but with further good weather forecast over the next few days, I would be concerned if large numbers of people descended on our coastal and resort destinations.”
