Driver warned after taking children ‘for a spin’ during lockdown

Police have stopped several drivers on Suffolk’s roads during the coronavirus lockdown - including one who was taking his children ‘for a spin’.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter officers in the Bury St Edmunds area had had a “busy few days” and listed several incidents they had dealt with.

This includes one driver who was warned after he claimed to be “taking his children out for a spin”, despite not having a licence or insurance.

Another motorist was arrested after being recorded at 101mph on the A14 at Woolpit while under the influence of drugs.

Several vehicles have also been seized with no documents.

The coronavirus lockdown, which on Thursday was extended by at least three weeks, forbids travelling without an essential reason.