E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Can you beat our A-Z of Suffolk quarantine quiz?

31 March, 2020 - 19:00
How well do you know Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How well do you know Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

How well do you know Suffolk – can you answer 26 tricky questions on the county, one for each letter of the alphabet?

Our lockdown A-Z of Suffolk quiz puts your knowledge of the county, its many celebrities and sports stars to the test.

Questions vary in difficulty and cover a range of topics, from Suffolk’s role in British history to long-held sporting rivalries.

MORE: All of our coronavirus stories in one place

You could also use our questions for a group quiz if you are video calling people outside your household – who you can’t see in person at the moment due to the restrictions.

We will be bringing you quizzes each evening to help you get through your home lockdown.

Good luck and remember, no cheating and searching for the answers on Google!

• Join our Facebook group for the latest Suffolk coronavirus information and sign up for our newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Praise for Suffolk brewer Adnams after it cancels landlords’ rent during Covid-19 crisis

Andy Thompson is the landlord of the Cherry Tree. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Emergency Fund delivers over £200,000 to grassroots projects in one week

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

7 Suffolk pubs and restaurants still offering takeaway and delivery

Breast of partridge with carrot and swede mash, braised cabbage and cranberry gravy cooked up by The Moon and the Mushroom Pub in Swilland before the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s a results business and that is something we have not been seeing’

Will Paul Lambert be able to hold onto Flynn Downes? Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24