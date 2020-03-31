Quiz

Can you beat our A-Z of Suffolk quarantine quiz?

How well do you know Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

How well do you know Suffolk – can you answer 26 tricky questions on the county, one for each letter of the alphabet?

Our lockdown A-Z of Suffolk quiz puts your knowledge of the county, its many celebrities and sports stars to the test.

Questions vary in difficulty and cover a range of topics, from Suffolk’s role in British history to long-held sporting rivalries.

You could also use our questions for a group quiz if you are video calling people outside your household – who you can’t see in person at the moment due to the restrictions.

We will be bringing you quizzes each evening to help you get through your home lockdown.

Good luck and remember, no cheating and searching for the answers on Google!

