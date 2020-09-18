Suffolk charity produces new coronavirus boredom packs

A Suffolk homelessness charity has been granted thousands of pounds to help combat boredom and loneliness caused as a result of coronavirus.

Emmaus Suffolk received the £31,000 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund in a bid to help those at risk of becoming homeless county-wide – and is now producing “mental health packs” to those isolating or living alone.

So far 500 of the packs, which contain CDs, DVDs, activities and clothing, have been distributed through organisations such as HomeStart and Turning Point.

Despite the packs however, the charity has warned the needs of people in Ipswich and Felixstowe remain high.

Chief executive Claire Staddon praised staff and volunteers for their ongoing support.

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, said: “Many of the people being supported by this new project were highly vulnerable prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and these issues are now being exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic.

“Our mental health packs, along with the regular phone calls from our team of volunteers, are helping to alleviate some of the issues around boredom and loneliness, and has helped to encourage them to stay at home when needed to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

“This funding means we can continue to produce many more of these packs over the next few months, and we’d love to hear from more community groups or organisations whose clients could benefit from one of our Mental Health packs.”

One recipient, Julie, said: “Thank you so much for my boredom pack. I can’t express how grateful I am and thank you for your kind service in these circumstances.”

Another recipient, Donna, added: “Thank you so much. I’ve already lit the candle and started the puzzle. I surprised myself with the puzzle and its really helped with my anxiety.”