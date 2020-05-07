Suffolk church lights up blue in support of health workers

The Holy Trinity Church in Middleton has lit up blue Picture: NIGEL SMITH Archant

A Suffolk church has been lit up in blue as the community comes together to thank NHS staff fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The church is usually lit up but the colour has been switched Picture: NIGEL SMITH The church is usually lit up but the colour has been switched Picture: NIGEL SMITH

The Holy Trinity Church, in Middleton near Saxmundham, is usually illuminated during nighttime - but electrician Michael Kennedy changed the lightbulbs to a different colour.

The church now stands as a blue beacon of support for health workers on the frontline as the community rallies together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbours in the village have welcomed the change of colour, according to co-church warden Rita Pateman.

She said: “We thought it would be a really nice thing to do. It is nice to show that we really care about health workers.

“We in the church are finding it difficult to do much at the moment, especially with Easter.

“But we’re really thrilled with this. Middleton is very much behind the NHS.”

MORE: What are the supermarket bank holiday opening times?