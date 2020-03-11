New coronavirus statistics show three new cases in East of England

The number of coronavirus cases nationally has risen Picture:Ben Birchall/PA Wire

New Government figures have shown an increase of three cases in the East of England from 29 to 32.

The Government's daily update on the virus has shown another increase in the number of people with the virus in our region.

The data covers the whole of the East of England; which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

County by county figures are expected to be released in a few hours time.

So far there is only one confirmed case of the disease in Suffolk.

It is believed that the person had recently travelled to Italy.

It is not known who the person is or where they are being treated at this time.

Nationally, seven people have died from the disease while the number of people with the disease has gone up to 456.

