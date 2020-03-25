E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Holiday couple stranded in New Zealand as country goes into lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:42 25 March 2020

Jade Hatfield and Mitchell Human have been left stranded in New Zealand as flights have repeatedly been cancelled Picture: JADE HATFIELD

Jade Hatfield and Mitchell Human have been left stranded in New Zealand as flights have repeatedly been cancelled Picture: JADE HATFIELD

Archant

A Suffolk couple are desperately trying to secure flights back to the UK from New Zealand after their dream holiday turned into a disaster because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple left the UK for a three-week holiday at the start of March Picture: JADE HATFIELDThe couple left the UK for a three-week holiday at the start of March Picture: JADE HATFIELD

Jade Hatfield and Mitchell Human flew to the country at the start of March for a three-week holiday, but are now taking refuge in a hostel as they hope to secure a route home.

But the pair have been left frustrated by both extortionate flight prices and frequent airline cancellations.

Miss Hatfield, from Haverhill, said: “Everything was absolutely fine, but then we got the feeling that we should really get back home.

“We have been pleading with our travel agents to get us home sooner.

“But you can’t get hold of anyone to talk about this.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

New Zealand - which has 205 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 - is currently in lockdown, with citizens ordered to stay at home.

Miss Hatfield and Mr Human had been travelling throughout the country, visiting both the North Island and South island, as the coronavirus crisis escalated worldwide.

They decided to cut their holiday short and head home to be with their families and spent hundreds changing their flights to an earlier date.

But as almost all flights to the UK stop in countries that have closed their borders, their efforts so far have been fruitless as airlines suspend their services.

Flights that have been running have proved particularly expensive, with one priced at £7,500 per seat.

Miss Hatfield said providers have been taking customer’s money before cancelling flights, only offering credit instead of a full refund.

She and her partner have managed to secure temporary accommodation in a hostel in Auckland - but if they left to go to the airport and their flight was cancelled, they would not be able to return due to government guidelines.

In response, a Haverhill resident has launched a GoFundMe page to help the pair secure funding for flights and accommodation.

Miss Hatfield added: “We need to know the flight we book is taking off before we leave this hostel.

“We are stranded here. It’s quite a worrying time for us.

“We feel we have just been abandoned and we are worried about our families.”

MORE: Junior doctors from mental health trust to join coronavirus fight

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Holiday couple stranded in New Zealand as country goes into lockdown

Jade Hatfield and Mitchell Human have been left stranded in New Zealand as flights have repeatedly been cancelled Picture: JADE HATFIELD

Surviving homeschooling with a feisty five-year-old in a lockdown

Parents have been attempting to homeschool their children this week - but what is it really like? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Are you affected by Easter Bank Holiday bin collection changes?

Residents in West Suffolk are being advised to check their Easter bin collection days. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24