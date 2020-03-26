E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk rallies behind inspiring #ClapForNHS

PUBLISHED: 20:48 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:52 26 March 2020

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clapping and cheering could be heard far and wide across Suffolk as neighbourhoods came together in an inspiring show of appreciation of frontline NHS staff fighting coronavirus.

The virus - officially known as COVID-19 - has swept through the nation and county, with 35 confirmed cases so far in Suffolk.

In response, people have been showing their appreciation by stepping outside their homes briefly to clap and bang items at 8pm on Thursday - all while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The movement gathered momentum on social media, with #ClapForNHS trending on Twitter earlier in the day.

And NHS staff have been keen to thank the public for their support.

A spokesman for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “It’s absolutely lovely that people are thinking of us at this time.

“We’ve been blown away by how amazingly kind and generous the public have been.”

