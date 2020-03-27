E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Health workers can park for free in private car parks

PUBLISHED: 17:33 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 27 March 2020

NCP have scrapped their fees for health workers in some car parks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

NCP have scrapped their fees for health workers in some car parks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

NHS staff will be able to park for free at NCP’s Ipswich car parks after the firm announced it is waiving fees for health workers on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus.

NCP said the decision had been made in the light of prime minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown measures, which mean people will only be allowed to leave their homes under certain conditions.

The new measures apply to the Blackfriars, Burrow Road and Cox Lane car parks in Ipswich.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Scott, chief executive officer of NCP, said: “We’re open where we can for all who need parking at this vital time. Please park with us at no charge.

“We hope this goes some way to helping all those who are still needing to work and care for people.

“We urge you to check on our website to make sure the car park you normally visit is still open as although most of our sites are, we are still having to close some down where landlords request that we do.

“We hope you all stay safe and well.”

MORE: Almost 200 more coronavirus deaths as 3,000 more test positive for COVID-19

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to 80-year-old Suffolk victim of coronavirus

Pat Bewley, who has died after contracting the coronavirus Picture: TONY PICK

Almost 200 more coronavirus deaths as 3,000 more test positive for COVID-19

The latest government figures have been published. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus events: What’s on – What’s off

Latitude Gates. It is hoped that this year's event will go ahead Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory urges Suffolk to “dig deep” after launching FeedNHS

The thespian couple were talking on GMB on Friday March 27 about their campaign called FeedNHS in the coronavirus crisis. Picture:GMB
Drive 24