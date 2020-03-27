Health workers can park for free in private car parks

NHS staff will be able to park for free at NCP’s Ipswich car parks after the firm announced it is waiving fees for health workers on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus.

NCP said the decision had been made in the light of prime minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown measures, which mean people will only be allowed to leave their homes under certain conditions.

The new measures apply to the Blackfriars, Burrow Road and Cox Lane car parks in Ipswich.

Jonathan Scott, chief executive officer of NCP, said: “We’re open where we can for all who need parking at this vital time. Please park with us at no charge.

“We hope this goes some way to helping all those who are still needing to work and care for people.

“We urge you to check on our website to make sure the car park you normally visit is still open as although most of our sites are, we are still having to close some down where landlords request that we do.

“We hope you all stay safe and well.”

