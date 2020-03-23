Video

NHS heroes share pictures of staff working hard as coronavirus pressure rises

West Suffolk Hospital teams are working hard amid rising pressure on the NHS Picture: TRACE BLOOMFIELD TRACE BLOOMFIELD

Frontline NHS staff at Suffolk hospitals have shared pictures of lifesaving teams hard at work – as the coronavirus outbreak continues to pile pressure on the county’s healthcare system.

Pathology team members Daniel, Max, Jo, Holly, Dee, Leo and Sam Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS Pathology team members Daniel, Max, Jo, Holly, Dee, Leo and Sam Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS

Trace Bloomfield, who works in one of the main operating theatres at West Suffolk Hospital, shared a series of images of herself and colleagues on the front line.

She wanted to share the photographs in a bid to say: “A big thank you to everyone would be amazing, we work night shifts, so (this) would boost us up.”

Ms Bloomfield also sent through some pictures of her tight-knit team socialising before the outbreak.

Meanwhile Holly Saunders, who works in pathology at Ipswich Hospital, also shared an image of her hard-working team.

Trace Bloomfield, who works at the West Suffolk Hospital Picture: TRACE BLOOMFIELD Trace Bloomfield, who works at the West Suffolk Hospital Picture: TRACE BLOOMFIELD

The light-hearted snaps come as hospitals across the country prepare for rising numbers of coronavirus victims.

Speaking this morning, health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he hoped that the testing of medical staff would take place “as soon as possible” so doctors, nurses and other NHS workers who may not have the virus but are self-isolating can get back to work.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We are rapidly expanding testing. We have been buying testing kits over this weekend and all of last week to make sure we have as much as possible.”

All major hospitals have received deliveries of personal protective equipment needed by frontline staff, government officials have confirmed, and a hotline has been set up for NHS workers to ring if there are shortages in their area.

“I’m working day and night to get this protective equipment to the frontline,” Mr Hancock said.

“We have got enough of it. Of course we are going to need more and we are buying it too.

“But it is about distributing it to the frontline.

“We have done two things over the weekend. First, we have got a shipment out to all the major hospitals and the second is we now have a helpline so that if you are on the frontline and you can’t get access to the equipment you need, you can phone in so we know where the shortages are.”

Trace Bloomfield, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, shared this collage of her alongside colleagues at work and socialising to bring hope to people amid the coronavirus outbreak Pictures: TRACE BLOOMFIELD Trace Bloomfield, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, shared this collage of her alongside colleagues at work and socialising to bring hope to people amid the coronavirus outbreak Pictures: TRACE BLOOMFIELD

Mr Hancock also told the BBC that 12,000 ventilators are now available after last week’s appeal by the PM, up from 5,000 that the NHS had access to previously.

