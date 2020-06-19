E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported for second consecutive day

PUBLISHED: 14:27 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 19 June 2020

The coronavirus death toll for West Suffolk Hospital remains at 79 after no new deaths were reported on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There have been no further deaths of patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex for the second day in a row.

Neither East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) or West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust reported a death related to Covid-19 on Friday.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals stays at 345, with the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds at 79.

The news comes as the UK government lowered the coronavirus alert level down from four to three, meaning further lockdown restrictions could be eased.

Coronavirus lockdown measures have been relaxed in recent weeks, with schools opening for certain age groups, all non-essential shops allowed to reopen and people permitted to exercise an unlimited amount per day.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock hailed the move to reduce the alert level as “a big moment for the country” and proof that the government’s plan to contain the virus is working.

He added: “Infection rates are rapidly falling, we have protected the NHS and, thanks to the hard work of millions in our health and social care services, we’re getting the country back on her feet.”

Suffolk currently has 1,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the number for Essex at 3,349.

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

