Coronavirus: List of school closures in north Essex on Friday

Colchester Academy has partially closed on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google

All schools in the UK are set to close from next week due to fears of spreading coronavirus - but some in north Essex have made the decision to shut early.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While the government has not ordered them to close, many schools are having staffing issues or are being deep-cleaned on Friday.

From Monday, all schools in the country will be closed - except to children whose parents work in essential services, such as the NHS or police.

The schools closing in north Essex are closed on Friday:

•Clacton County High School, Clacton-on-Sea

Open for Years 8, 9 and 12 only.

•Colchester Academy, Colchester

Open to Years 7 and 9 only.

•Colne Community School and College, Brightlingsea

Open for Years 9 and 10 only.

•Philip Morant School and College, Colchester

Closed for Years 8,9 and 10.

•St Benedict’s Catholic College, Colchester

Years 9 and 11 closed due to staff shortages.

•The Stanway School, Colchester

Open for Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 only.

MORE: Two coronavirus deaths confirmed in east of England as national figure rises