E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: List of school closures in north Essex on Friday

PUBLISHED: 07:06 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 20 March 2020

Colchester Academy has partially closed on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Colchester Academy has partially closed on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google

All schools in the UK are set to close from next week due to fears of spreading coronavirus - but some in north Essex have made the decision to shut early.

While the government has not ordered them to close, many schools are having staffing issues or are being deep-cleaned on Friday.

From Monday, all schools in the country will be closed - except to children whose parents work in essential services, such as the NHS or police.

The schools closing in north Essex are closed on Friday:

Clacton County High School, Clacton-on-Sea

Open for Years 8, 9 and 12 only.

•Colchester Academy, Colchester

Open to Years 7 and 9 only.

Colne Community School and College, Brightlingsea

Open for Years 9 and 10 only.

•Philip Morant School and College, Colchester

Closed for Years 8,9 and 10.

•St Benedict’s Catholic College, Colchester

Years 9 and 11 closed due to staff shortages.

•The Stanway School, Colchester

Open for Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 only.

MORE: Two coronavirus deaths confirmed in east of England as national figure rises

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Details for new 1,100 home garden village revealed after project given green light

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Calls for further action for self employed as coronavirus grip on county tightens

Oliver Forder pictured here during a past dispute over new street lighting in Friars Street in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Coronavirus: List of school closures in north Essex on Friday

Colchester Academy has partially closed on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 13 Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP
Drive 24