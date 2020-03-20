Coronavirus: List of school closures in north Essex on Friday
PUBLISHED: 07:06 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 20 March 2020
All schools in the UK are set to close from next week due to fears of spreading coronavirus - but some in north Essex have made the decision to shut early.
While the government has not ordered them to close, many schools are having staffing issues or are being deep-cleaned on Friday.
From Monday, all schools in the country will be closed - except to children whose parents work in essential services, such as the NHS or police.
The schools closing in north Essex are closed on Friday:
•Clacton County High School, Clacton-on-Sea
Open for Years 8, 9 and 12 only.
•Colchester Academy, Colchester
Open to Years 7 and 9 only.
•Colne Community School and College, Brightlingsea
Open for Years 9 and 10 only.
•Philip Morant School and College, Colchester
Closed for Years 8,9 and 10.
•St Benedict’s Catholic College, Colchester
Years 9 and 11 closed due to staff shortages.
•The Stanway School, Colchester
Open for Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 only.
