Four more die at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:18 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 25 April 2020

ESNEFT has reported four new deaths at the two hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Four more people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus – as another 22 lives were claimed in the region.

The UK figure for deaths passed 20,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to official numbers.

The latest figures released by the NHS show that four people had died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, both operated by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Chief executive Nick Hulme said two people had died at each hospital.

Meanwhile, daily figures showed there had been one more death at West Suffolk Hospital.

Mr Hulme said: “We can confirm that two patients, one in their 90s and one in their 70s, all with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Two patients, one in their 80s and one in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had all tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

