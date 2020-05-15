Another six patients with coronavirus die at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex

Another six patients have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex after contracting coronavirus - and nationwide the death toll is now close to 40,000.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that 384 people have died in the last 24 hours in the UK after testing positive for the virus.

Three people with underlying health conditions have died at West Suffolk hospital, aged in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

A total of 55 people with the virus have now died at the hospital since the outbreak.

At Ipswich Hospital, one person in their 90s has died, while at Colchester Hospital two people in their 80s have died.

All four patients at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) hospitals had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths at ESNEFT hospitals has now reached 303.

As of 9am today, there were 133,784 tests for the virus on Thursday, May 14 and 3,560 of those people tested positive.

The UK death toll has now reached 33,998.

