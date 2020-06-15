Who is the Hat? The mysterious Suffolk artist creating anonymous work in the name of charity

The phonebox design has taken on a coronavirus themed design

A mysterious artist, known only as the Hat, has been leaving pieces of art across east Suffolk.

A phone box in Butley has been transformed

The anonymous artist has been creating pieces of artwork and leaving them across east Suffolk for people to find and auction off for charity.

His latest piece, a radical redesign of a phonebox in Butley appeared just a few days ago.

The phonebox, which is used by local people as an information box, has had new panels installed on the outside with coronavirus-themed images displayed on each of the panels.

“It’s different and thought provoking,” said Jane Palmer, landlady at the Oyster in Butley who spotted them early in the morning.

Mystery remains over the identity of The Hat

“There’s a thought process behind it.”

At the beginning of May, Ms Palmer received two pieces of art one of which she was asked to auction off which had a similar style to the village art.

The pieces were sent by the mysterious Hat.

Quickly more of the pieces came to light with another piece by the Hat having appeared at a St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop.

Further people have come forward to say they think they have bought similar pieces in recent years.

The only clue as the origin of the pieces was a note left on the phonebox.

“These pieces of art have been given to the people in the village of Butley along with one pieces I have given to the Oyster Inn,” read the note.

“In these difficult times of need I hope you will be able to auction these off and raise funds for charities of your choice.

“I have donated pieces to several local charities.

“Stay Safe. The Hat.”

The note also left a link to a website about the artist.

On the website the Hat reveals that he is a man over the age of 60 but no further personal details are given.

He says that he first began to enjoy art at the age of 62 and quickly found he had a talent for it and adds that his work has gone on to raise thousands for charity and was even due to be featured in an exhibition in Amsterdam.

While villagers continue to scratch their heads over the identity of the hat, the art installation has become something of an attraction for the village.

“It’s been well received,” said Ms Palmer.

“Everyone has been very positive.

“A gentleman from Essex drove up to take pictures.”