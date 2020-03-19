E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plea for more in Suffolk to give blood during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:42 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 19 March 2020

The NHS Blood and Transplant Service is calling on more people in Suffolk and Essex to give blood during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: GARETH JONES

The NHS Blood and Transplant Service is calling on more people in Suffolk and Essex to give blood during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: GARETH JONES

Gareth Jones Photography

The NHS Blood and Transplant Service has called on more people in Suffolk to give blood in a bid to help win the battle against coronavirus.

Donation sessions are continuing to run across the county despite the outbreak, although the service (NHSBT) said it is taking extra precautions to keep donors safe.

Current stocks of blood are said to be normal – but they need that level to be maintained to continue the essential service to the NHS. An NHSBT spokesman said: “We need donors to keep donating as normal in Suffolk. Our sessions and donor centres are still open around the country.

“Regular donation will help us to be well prepared to support the wider NHS for the impact of the coronavirus.

“We’re putting in place extra safety measures on our sessions and safety is always our number one priority.

“We’re asking donors in Suffolk to follow the latest advice on our website and app and the advice from the government.”

The spokesman added NHSBT is keeping in close contact with other government bodies and other donation services as the crisis continues.

Those suffering from cold or flu-like symptoms are asked not to attend.

A full list of sessions is available here.

