Breaking

Essex surgery confirms case of coronavirus

Baddow Village Surgery in Chelmsford has confirmed one of its patients has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A GP surgery near Chelmsford has confirmed that one of its patients has tested positive for coronavirus and is operating on a reduced number of doctors due to the need to self-isolate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Baddow Village Surgery, just south of Chelmsford, has confirmed a case of coronavirus following a visit from a patient at the end of February.

In a statement on the surgery's website, it states: 'One of our patients has tested positive for Covid-19.

'The patient attended the surgery on two occasions at the end of February. We were made aware of this diagnosis on March 9, 2020.

'All areas within the surgery where the patient waited and was treated have been deep cleaned according to national guidance.

'The surgery will continue to operate as usual.'

The surgery is urging patients not to visit if they suspect they may have the virus and should instead follow the guidance online using the NHS 111 tool and self-isolate for 14 days.

The statement continued: 'If you come into the surgery you will be putting other patients and NHS staff at risk.

'Where staff come into contact with a confirmed case they are required to self-isolate for 14 days - this will reduce the number of doctors and nurses who will be available to treat our unwell patients.'

As of 9am on Monday, there was one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk and five in Essex - but no further information has been provided regarding the confirmed cases.

The patient with coronavirus in Suffolk is believed to have recently returned to the region from a trip to Italy, but there is no more information on where they are being treated.

More: Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

Health officials are now trying to contact anyone who has recently been in contact with the person.

Suffolk County Council has also said it is 'fully expecting' further cases to be confirmed in the area.

Dr David Edwards, consultant in Health Protection, Public Health England East, said: 'Public Health England is contacting people who have had close contact with the confirmed case of COVID-19.

'We are working closely with local NHS colleagues as well as Suffolk County Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.

'Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

'This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.'

The person is one of 319 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of March 9.

More: Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk