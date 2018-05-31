Women's Tour cycle race postponed because of coronavirus

The Women's Tour organisers have now postponed the event Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The Women's Tour, which was due to take place in Suffolk this summer, has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The race was due to take place in June across the UK with the final stage taking place between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

Earlier this month, organisers had said they were hoping that the event would continue but were closely monitoring the international situation.

However, the worsening global situation has meant they no longer feel able to continue the race at this time.

In a statement the race's organiser said: 'Following consultation with stakeholders, sponsors and partners, organisers of the Women's Tour have decided to postpone the upcoming seventh edition of the annual professional cycle race due to the current international uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

'The decision has been taken early in light of the worsening global situation, following discussions with event stakeholders and partners, in order to provide certainty to the many parties involved in

You may also want to watch:

the planning and organisation of the event, including local authorities, police and health services in the UK.

'As a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, the Women's Tour attracts a significant international presence from teams, riders, officials, staff, media and spectators, and it is felt that the risk of

increased restrictions on international travel would be detrimental to the future of the race should an early, and conclusive, decision not be made.

'Organisers hope to work with the UCI and British Cycling to find an alternative date in the international cycling calendar for the race to take place should conditions permit.

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for public health and prevention, said: 'Whilst it is disappointing to hear that the race won't happen on the planned date, I can completely understand why this considered decision has been taken by the race organiser SweetSpot.

'The council fully supports their decision given the ever evolving situation with coronavirus in the UK at present. I fully understand the need to consider the health and safety of all communities, competitors and partners involved in a such well-attended public event.

'I look forward to working with the organisers when they are in a position to announce the new date.'