Suffolk pre-school closed amid fears over child with 'probable' coronavirus

A pre-school in Suffolk has closed for a deep clean after a doctor reportedly confirmed a child at the school has a 'probable' case of coronavirus.

Shotley Kidzone, in Main Road, posted on Facebook to say it is now closed in order to undergo a deep clean of the premises.

The post said: 'We have taken advice from Public Health England as we have had a family contact us, who have recently been advised by a doctor after stating their child have symptoms of coronavirus.

'The doctor suggested 'probable case of coronavirus' and recommended they self isolate for seven days and inform the school and settings that they have attended.'

The pre-school has been advised by Public Health England that it now closes. It hopes to reopen on Tuesday, March 17.

They apologised for any inconvenience the closure may cause parents and asked for the post to be shared with parents and carers.

