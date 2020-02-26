Two Suffolk schools send pupils home as a precaution amid coronavirus fears

A small number of Suffolk pupils have been sent home from school as a precaution amid fears over coronavirus - with others issuing advice following half-term ski trips to northern Italy.

Felixstowe Academy has sent home five pupils as a precautionary measure, while schools across the UK have closed to protect against coronavirus - despite health officials recommending that they stay open.

It is understood that only two schools in Suffolk - Felixstowe Academy and Ormiston Denes in Lowestoft - have taken the decision to send a small number of pupils home.

Emma Wilson-Downes, headteacher of Felixstowe Academy, said: "Following the guidance from the Department of Health yesterday, with regards to people who have travelled to Italy during a particular time, we can confirm that five students were collected by their parents as a precaution only.

"They were showing no symptoms of the Coronavirus but we felt we needed to adhere to the national health guidelines that have been issued.

"We have remained in contact with their families and the students are all fine."

Students and staff at Ormiston Denes in Lowestoft, who took part in ski trips to Tonale, have been told to say at home for two weeks.

Today it was confirmed that a patient is being tested for coronavirus following the closure of a GP surgery in Suffolk.

Across the UK, 7,132 people have been tested for the virus.

Travellers from Wuhan and Hubei Province in China are still under strict direction to self-isolate if they have arrived in the country in the last 14 days.

Those doing so should:

- Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu;

- Call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the area;

- Follow this advice even if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Travellers from other parts of China and other specified areas (a full list can be found on the government website), including northern Italy that develop symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath should do the same.