E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Day one of the pub quiz – how will you get on?

PUBLISHED: 12:47 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 23 March 2020

Day one of the pub quiz at home. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Day one of the pub quiz at home. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

To ensure you don’t miss out on your pub quiz fix, we will be bringing you a daily dose of questions so you feel like you are at one of your locals. So grab a pint (without leaving the house) and get quizzing.

With pubs and bars closing to help stop the spread of coronavirus, we are extending our weekly quiz to a daily edition – to help those self-isolating at home.

So grab a bar stool, a pint, and maybe even some salted peanuts from your cupboards and see how many questions you can get correct.

Let us know how you get on in the comments below.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our newsletter here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Ambulance service warns of hand gel shortage

The ambulance service warned staff of alcohol gel shortages. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Woodbridge 10K road race is cancelled due to Coronavirus

Action from last year's Woodbridge 10K road race. This year's event has been cancelled, following a statement this afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We will get through this’ – Clacton Pier shuts to visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

Clacton Pier has shut its doors to visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak Picture: NIGEL BROWN/CLACTON PIER

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24