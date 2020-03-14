Video

Coronavirus: Ipswich gym increases cleaning amid virus threat

A gym in Ipswich town has stepped up its cleaning in the wake of increased fears over the spread of coronavirus - and has warned its members to take care over their personal hygiene.

Latest government figures have shown that the number of people with coronavirus in the East of England has risen by seven, although there is only one recorded case in Suffolk.

With the number of people with the disease in the UK now at 797, the government has urged everyone to be vigilant about washing their hands and doing all they can to stop the spread of the illness.

And now PureGym, which has a base in Ipswich's Buttermarket Shopping Centre, has written to all members to reassure then that 'we have increased the frequency of cleaning and the focus on hygiene management in our gyms'.

In particular it has increased the frequency high touch objects - such as door handles and lockers - are cleaned, as well as installing more hand sanitisers.

New cleaning stations have also been put in, while managers say they have 'continued to remind members of the importance of good hygiene in the gym'.

An email to members said: 'Our members are taking extra care to increase personal hygiene, which has meant demand for hand sanitiser gel and cleaning materials has increased significantly.

'We will continue to do everything we can to keep the gyms well-stocked of these items.'