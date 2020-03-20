Londoners seeking out Suffolk rentals as they head out of the capital

A Suffolk holiday let company has seen a huge rise in enquiries for properties in Suffolk, as Londoners look to head out of the big city.

Harry Embleton, from Air Manage Suffolk said that the week had been one of contrasts for his business.

“It’s been a most peculiar time,” said Mr Embleton.

“On Monday we saw a wave of cancellations not just for now but for bookings down the line.

“A lot of people had booked to see family or had booked big houses for family reunions but could now not see relatives.”

Not long after that things began to change and the business suddenly saw a large amount of bookings.

“Then there was #Londonlockdown and we got a lot of calls for bookings of between a month and three months,” said Mr Embleton.

Mr Embleton said that a flurry of people in London were looking for houses to stay in, in places like Aldeburgh, Southwold and Orford.

With people having been asked to work from home Londoners have decided to up sticks and look to places like Suffolk.

Residents in Southwold and Aldeburgh have already raised concerns about the number of people heading up the coast with reports that usually empty beaches are rammed with visitors.

Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of London residents bringing the disease up with them as the capital has over ten times the number of cases as Suffolk.

Speaking about the issue earlier this week Southwold mayor Ian Bradbury said: “They should think about the impact they will leave on our town.

“This virus is going to get all of us and the death toll modelling in Suffolk is alarming.”

Mr Embleton said that restricting access was not an option and that due to the distance between the London and Suffolk the link between the areas would always be there.

“I do understand the concerns of people of these second home owners. However, we cannot just ban them from coming,” said Mr Embleton.

He also said it was important to remember that holiday lets were a source of income for people.

“These home owners have mortgages on these houses,” said Mr Embleton.

Mr Embleton’s colleague runs a holiday let business in London and has not been so lucky with no demand at all for properties there.

Despite the recent interest from London Mr Embleton remains concerned about his business’ prospects for the rest of the year.

“My worry is the rest of the year,” said Mr Embleton.

“We have had a lot move bookings to next year.

“We are taking each day as it comes and we have put extra health and safety precautions in place.”

