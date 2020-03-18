Quiz

Can you guess the answer from these famous book quotes?

How well do you know these famous book quotes? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Self-isolating at home because of the coronavirus outbreak is the perfect excuse to burry your nose in a good book – but how well do you know these famous quotes?

With the government’s recent advice to avoid pubs, restaurants and theatres, you might be thinking what you can do with your spare time.

Every day during the outbreak we are publishing a daily quiz to keep anyone stuck at home entertained and to keep their brains busy.

Today’s quiz is for all the book worms out there, with some of the most famous quotes of all time.

If you know your Pride and Prejudice from your Sense and Sensibility then give this quiz a go and let us know how you get on.

