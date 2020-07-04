Quiz

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Staying in tonight and avoiding the rush of pub-goers? Here are 50 more quiz question ideas to use for Zoom chats with family and friends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All answers to this quiz can be found at the bottom of this article.

Round 1 – Geography

1. What is the capital city of Nepal?

2. Which river flows through Paris?

3. On which island was the second ‘Mamma Mia’ film set?

4. What is the highest active volcano in Europe?

5. What is the world’s biggest port?

6. What colour is the spot in the middle of the Japanese flag?

7. From which Spanish town does chorizo originate?

8. In which city is the Vatican City?

9. What does each star on the flag of the United States stand for?

10. In which ocean is Fiji?

Round 2 – Film and TV

1. Who directed Titanic, Avatar and The Terminator?

2. In which film did actor Brad Pitt star as David Mills?

3. In Finding Nemo, which character says “Fish are friends, not food”?

4. What is the name of the sword wielded by Eddard Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’?

5. What was Captain McClusky eating when Michael shot him in The Godfather?

6. In what US state is ‘Breaking Bad’ set?

7. What day was Damien born in the film ‘Omen’?

8. In the movie ‘Anchorman’, what instrument does Ron Burgundy play?

9. What building is terrorised in the 1988 film ‘Die Hard’?

10. After ‘Pulp Fiction’, Uma Therman next starred in which Quentin Tarantino film?

Round 3 – Sport

1. What are the five colours of the Olympic rings?

2. In football, which team has won the Champions League (was the European cup) the most times?

3. Which horse is the only three-time winner of the Grand National?

4. Since 1977, where has snooker’s World Championship taken place?

5. How many players are there in a rugby league team?

6. In ten-pin bowling, what is the term given for three consecutive strikes?

7. Who won the FIFA women’s world cup in 2019?

8. Where does the golf Masters take place?

9. Who holds the women’s record for the 100m sprint?

10. Who announced their retirement in 2016, days after becoming F1 World Champion?

Round 4 – History

1. On which day was Sir Charles Dickens born?

2. Who invented the plug in 1904?

3. In what city was John F. Kennedy assassinated?

4. When did tobacco arrive in England?

5. Which elements did Marie Curie discover?

6. Which king preceded Queen Victoria?

7. What was the name of the dog which stole the old Jules Rimet World Cup trophy?

8. What was the name of the gang responsible for the assassination of Franz Ferdinand?

9. Where did the Great Fire of London begin?

10. In which year was the Siege of Colchester?

Round 5 – General Knowledge

1. What is the name of music star Rihanna’s make-up brand?

2. What do palaeontologists study?

3. Where was the TV show ‘Broadchurch’ filmed?

4. What is the largest domestic cat breed?

5. How long does a tulip tree take to bloom?

6. Where did Fred and Rose West live?

7. What mix breed of dog is a poochon?

8. In what year did The Beatles split?

9. What has the lowest boiling and melting points of all the elements?

10. In which cocktail would you expect to find an olive?

Answers:

Round 1 – Geography

1. Kathmandu

2. The Seine

3. Vis (in Croatia)

4. Mount Etna, Sicily (bonus point if you named Sicily)

5. The Port of Shanghai

6. Red

7. Candelario

8. Rome

9. A state

10. Pacific

Round 2 – Film and TV

1. James Cameron

2. Seven

3. Bruce the Shark

4. Ice

5. Veal

6. New Mexico

7. June 6

8. Jazz flute

9. Nakitomi Plaza

10. Kill Bill

Round 3 – Sport

1. Yellow, black, green, blue and red

2. Real Madrid (13 times - bonus point if you got this)

3. Red Rum

4. Crucible Theatre

5. 13

6. Turkey

7. USA

8. Augusta National

9. Florence Griffith-Joyner

10. Nico Rosberg

Round 4 – History

1. February 7, 1812

2. Harvey Hubbell

3. Dallas

4. July 27, 1586 (bonus point for exact date)

5. Radium and polonium

6. King William VI

7. Pickles

8. Black Hand Gang

9. Thomas Farriner’s bakery on Pudding Lane

10. June 12, 1648 to August 28, 1648 (bonus points if you get the exact dates)

Round 5 – General Knowledge

1. Fenty

2. Dinosaurs

3. West Bay, Dorset

4. Maine Coon

5. 10 years

6. 25 Cromwell Street

7. Poodle and Bichon Frise

8. 1970

9. Fluorine

10. Martini