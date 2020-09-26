Check the latest coronavirus case numbers where you live

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 19:24 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:51 26 September 2020

Suffolk's latest coronavirus case numbers and infection rates have been revealed by Public Health England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rate of coronavirus infection in Suffolk has fallen again, new public health data reveals.

Signage with messages to stay apart have been laid on the pavements around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSignage with messages to stay apart have been laid on the pavements around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public Health England figures published this afternoon show that Suffolk recorded 52 positive cases in the seven days to September 23.

That gives it an infection rate of 6.8 cases per 100,000 people, and is down from 57 cases and 7.4 positive tests per 100,000 the previous week.

The latest figures give Suffolk one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

In Burnley, where there is an outbreak, 228 new cases were identified in the week to September 23.

It currently has the highest infection rate in the country, with 256.4 positive cases per 100,000 people.

MORE: Students self-isolating after positive coronavirus tests at University of Essex

Essex’s infection rate has climbed, going from 12 per 100,000 people and 181 cases to 19 positive tests per 100,000 and 291 cases recorded in the week to September 23.

Norfolk also saw a rise, and had 105 positive cases in that week, up from 71.

Its infection rate is currently 11.5 per 100,000 people, up from 7.8 the week before.

Most local authorities in Suffolk have also recorded a fall in the number of positive cases and infection rates in that time.

West Suffolk logged 14 positive tests (7.8 cases per 100,000), down from 31 (17.3 per 100,000) the previous week.

Mid Suffolk and Ipswich stayed largely the same with infection rates around seven per 100,000 people.

East Suffolk saw its case numbers rise to 15 (six per 100,000), up from nine (3.6 per 100,000), while Babergh had three more cases, bringing its infection rate to six cases per 100,000 people.

MORE: How gyms in Suffolk are prepared for a second lockdown

Colchester had the highest rise in cases, going from 16 the previous week to 27 positive tests in the seven days to September 23.

That gives it an infection rate of 13.9 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in our area.

Meanwhile, Braintree also recorded a rise in cases, going from nine to 16, giving it a current infection rate of 10.5 per 100,000 people.

Yesterday, the R rate for the east of England was also increased and is now estimated at being between 1.1 and 1.3.

Again, this is one of the lowest ranges in the country, with most NHS regions in England recording a margin between 1.2 and 1.5.

SAGE experts say this week’s estimates are reliable, and there is “widespread growth” of the epidemic across the country.

More than 6,000 positive coronavirus cases were reported nationwide today.

MORE: Customers told to ‘shop as normal’ as supermarkets begin restricting items

