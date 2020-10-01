E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Slight fall in coronavirus cases across Suffolk, latest figures show

PUBLISHED: 16:44 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 01 October 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has increased slightly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rate of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has fallen week-on-week despite nearly every district seeing a small rise over the past few days.

The most recent figures released by the government shows that there were 11 cases recorded in Suffolk on September 28.

However, the number of cases during the week up to September 28 was 57, down by three on the previous week.

East Suffolk and Ipswich has seen a rise of coronavirus cases week on week.

However Babergh, Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk have all seen a decrease in the number of cases.

The highest rate of cases is currently seen in Ipswich and West Suffolk where 9.5 cases per 100,000 people have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the lowest cases per 100,000 was seen in Babergh with 2.17.

The number of cases across the whole of Essex has dropped slightly, however an increase was also seen in Braintree and Tendring.

Colchester has seen significant drop in the rate of coronavirus cases per 100,00 seeing 8.22 during the week up to September 28, down from 16.44 during the week up to September 21

