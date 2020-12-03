Covid-19 rates fall across Suffolk as lockdown measures ease

Covid-19 case rates have fallen across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Covid-19 rates have fallen in every Suffolk district as lockdown measures are relaxed.

The number of positive coronavirus tests has gone down across the board, with Ipswich seeing the biggest fall.

The town saw 121.2 cases per 100 people in the seven days up to November 29, down from 161.4 the previous week.

And a similar pattern was seen in other areas of the county, especially in West Suffolk which now has the fourth lowest rate in the country.

The average rate in England is 153 cases per 100,000 people.

In Essex, Braintree and Maldon saw a fall in cases during the seven days up to November 29.

However, both Colchester and Tendring saw very slight rises in covid cases.

Colchester saw 79.1 cases per 100 people in the week up to November 29, up from 70.4 the previous week. Meanwhile in Tendring, 66.9 people per 100,000 tested positive for the virus during the seven days up to November 29, up from 62.1 in the previous week.