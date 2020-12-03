E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Covid-19 rates fall across Suffolk as lockdown measures ease

PUBLISHED: 19:06 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 19:11 03 December 2020

Covid-19 case rates have fallen across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Covid-19 case rates have fallen across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Covid-19 rates have fallen in every Suffolk district as lockdown measures are relaxed.

The number of positive coronavirus tests has gone down across the board, with Ipswich seeing the biggest fall.

The town saw 121.2 cases per 100 people in the seven days up to November 29, down from 161.4 the previous week.

And a similar pattern was seen in other areas of the county, especially in West Suffolk which now has the fourth lowest rate in the country.

The average rate in England is 153 cases per 100,000 people.

You may also want to watch:

In Essex, Braintree and Maldon saw a fall in cases during the seven days up to November 29.

However, both Colchester and Tendring saw very slight rises in covid cases.

Colchester saw 79.1 cases per 100 people in the week up to November 29, up from 70.4 the previous week. Meanwhile in Tendring, 66.9 people per 100,000 tested positive for the virus during the seven days up to November 29, up from 62.1 in the previous week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death of woman found at Suffolk pub remains unexplained, inquest hears

Police cars at the Magpie pub where Irina Kuzmina died in November 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Death of 54-year-old on A14 has led to ‘numerous changes’ to policy at NHS trusts

Andrew Gibbins had been a voluntary patient at Wedgwood House prior to his death Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

More than 100 vehicles stopped in crack down on crime groups and fatal four

Suffolk police carried out a day of action, clamping down on crime groups and fatal four driving offences. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I will not be swayed into making the same mistakes’ – Evans gives vote of confidence to Lambert

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (centre) has backed under pressure manager Paul Lambert (left) with a public statement. Photo: Steve Waller

Suffolk clubs set to be frustrated as Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Leagues vote to delay return to action

Bury Town players look dejected after the final whistle sounds in their FA Cup defeat at Banbury United. Bury's campaign could well continue to be put on hold after the recent league vote in favour of an extended pause. Picture: NEIL DADY