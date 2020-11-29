E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus case rate in Ipswich continues to rise – but still below national average

PUBLISHED: 19:20 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:20 29 November 2020

Coronavirus case rates in Ipswich are continuing to rise. PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Coronavirus case rates have fallen everywhere across Suffolk and north Essex except from in Ipswich in the last week.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 552 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to November 25.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Mapped: What are the coronavirus infection rates in your neighbourhood?

As the end of lockdown comes closer, the coronavirus case rate has continued to climb in Ipswich – it is now 155.6 per 100,000 people, up from 106.6 the week before.

Despite this increase, the rate is Ipswich is still below England’s national average of 167.4.

Elsewhere in Suffolk, the biggest fall in case rate came in West Suffolk - where rates went from 61.4 in the week up to November to 35.8 most recently.

In Babergh, the case rate fell from 121.7 to 97.8 per 100,000.

In Essex, coronavirus case rates fell in all districts.

The largest decrease came in Uttlesford, where cases fell from 127.1 cases per 100,000 people to 81.1.

