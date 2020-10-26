Two areas of Suffolk see coronavirus rates spike – but rest of county remains low

The coronavirus case rate in Ipswich has more than doubled in the last week – although other areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationally.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 548 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to October 22.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Both Ipswich and West Suffolk saw significant rises in case rates, with 125 new cases in Ipswich pushing the number from 44.6 to 91.3 per 100,000 people. In West Suffolk, 163 new cases took the case rate from 49.1 to 91.

Almost all local authority areas of Suffolk have seen rises, although remain among some of the lowest in the country.

In Babergh, 62 new cases saw the rate rise from 63.0 to 67.4, while 143 positive tests in East Suffolk took their rate from 40.1 to 57.3.

Mid Suffolk has the lowest rate in the county at 52.9 – down from 56.8 – after 55 new cases were recorded.

Nationally, the current figure stands at 214, having stood at 170.6 on October 15.

In north Essex, Colchester has the highest rate at 111.6 – rising from 101.7, while Tendring’s figure stands at 101.7, up from 98.9.

Uttlesford remained the same at 82.2, while Maldon rose from 49.3 to 67.8. Braintree’s figure dropped from 55.7 to 53.7.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).