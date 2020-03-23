Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

A person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in north east Essex, this newspaper understands.

No information on the deceased or where they are from is known at this time.

The person is the second to die in Essex after contracting the virus, after a woman in her 90s died at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford on March 16.

There have been 53 confirmed cases of the virus in the Essex County Council area, while 18 people have tested positive for the virus in Thurrock and Southend.

Nationally, 5,683 people have contracted the virus since the first two cases were confirmed in York on January 31.

