No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 17:06 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 23 June 2020

Signs have been put up to remind people of social distancing guidelines around towns such as Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at hospitals in Colchester, Ipswich or West Suffolk, according to numbers from NHS England.

Neither the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, or West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust reported the deaths of any patients with Covid-19.

This means there has only been one coronavirus-related death in the area’s hospitals since June 17.

Nationally 171 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 42,927.

There were also 874 new confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

