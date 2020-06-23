No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex
PUBLISHED: 17:06 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 23 June 2020
No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at hospitals in Colchester, Ipswich or West Suffolk, according to numbers from NHS England.
Neither the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, or West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust reported the deaths of any patients with Covid-19.
This means there has only been one coronavirus-related death in the area’s hospitals since June 17.
Nationally 171 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 42,927.
There were also 874 new confirmed cases of the disease across the country.
