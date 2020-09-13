E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What are the latest coronavirus restrictions?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 September 2020

New coronavirus restrictions come into place this week Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

New coronavirus restrictions come into place this week Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

New coronavirus restrictions come into force on Monday – here we explain exactly what is changing.

How many people will you be able to meet with from Monday?

From September 14 you will only be able to meet in groups of up to six people that you don’t live with and you must social distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Does this vary between indoor and outdoor meetings?

The rules apply to socialising both indoors and outdoors.

Do children count as one of these six people?

Yes. Children are counted as one of your six people.

What are the exceptions to these rules?

You can meet in a group larger than six:

• where everyone lives together or is in the same support bubble

• for work, and voluntary or charitable services

• for education, training, registered childcare, or providers offering before or after-school clubs for children

• fulfilling legal obligations such as attending court or jury service

• providing emergency assistance, or providing support to a vulnerable person

• for you or someone else to avoid illness, injury or harm

• to participate in children’s playgroups

• for organised indoor and outdoor sports, physical activity and exercise classes

• for youth groups or activities

• for elite sporting competition or training

• to attend protests and political activities organised in compliance with COVID-19 secure guidance and subject to strict risk assessments

What about pubs and restaurants?

Both pubs and restaurants can have more than six people in them but the groups that meet there must be of six or less.

Do the rules affect weddings and funerals?

No. Weddings, civil partnerships, funerals, receptions and other religious ceremonies will have a limit of 30 people.

What happens if people don’t follow the rules?

Police will be able to enforce these rules and those who break them can face a fine of £100.

This doubles for each further breach up to a maximum of £3,200.

There is a much higher fine of £10,000 on offer for people organising gatherings of more than 30 people.

