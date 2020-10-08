E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus spike is a ‘cause for concern and action’ warn health chiefs

PUBLISHED: 17:40 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 08 October 2020

Residents in Suffolk have been asked to

Residents in Suffolk have been asked to "pull together" to reverse the current rise in coronavirus cases (stock image) Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

People have been urged to “pull together” as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Suffolk and Essex.

The East of England has seen a slight rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days and weeks and latest figures show that the numbers are continuing to increase.

A further 25 cases were recorded on October 5 in Suffolk and another 119 were recorded in Essex.

That means that in the week up to October 5, Suffolk saw 248 new cases - up from 89 during the week to September 28.

A warning has been sent to residents to continue social distancing and follow government guidelines following the recent rise in cases.

Dr Jorg Hoffmann, deputy director for health protection, PHE East has called for people to “pull together” to help reverse the upward trend.

He said: “The east of England is beginning to reflect what is being seen in other parts of the country with a steady rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 and although we may not yet be in a similar situation as some of the areas in the north, the increasing rates of infection are cause for concern and action.

“I urge everyone to pull together and help reverse this upward trend.

“Please adhere to the rule of six and follow guidelines around social distancing, face coverings and hand washing. Remember hands, face, space.

“If you experience a high temperature, new continuous cough or loss of, or change to, your sense of smell or taste, we ask that you self-isolate immediately and arrange a test.

“By being disciplined and following these rules, you greatly reduce the risk to yourself and those you love. It really is simple – by following the advice you are doing your bit and if we all do this together, we will build a defence and help protect others who may be at a higher risk at getting seriously ill should they become exposed to the infection.”

Topic Tags:

