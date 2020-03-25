E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cascade of kindness needed to battle county’s loneliness during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:26 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 25 March 2020

Sally Fogden says people should be making an effort to stay in touch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sally Fogden says people should be making an effort to stay in touch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Those behind one of the county’s biggest project’s to tackle loneliness are encouraging people to pick up the phone to help the most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Usually the team behind the Rural Coffee Caravan would be out and about making sure that elderly people in the county were not isolated.

In the past few years the project has become well known for its work with the Meet Up Monday’s scheme which encourages people to gather together right across the county.

However, Government restrictions mean that the charity’s events are no longer able to take place.

The charity’s chairman, the Revd. Canon Sally Fogden, is now hoping that members of the community will continue to look out for each other by using an old idea in a new way; telephone trees.

“So many people are feeling quite miserable and it’s something people can do now,” said the Revd. Canon.

“They are all stuck in at home on their own.”

The Revd. Canon hopes that people will either pick up the phone, send an email or even a postcard to a few people who then do the same to two more people.

Sign up to our daily new alerts

“It’s very simple, the idea is that it just makes people feel that someone cares about them and they can care about someone else,” said Revd Canon.

“Send a postcard or make one. It doesn’t have to be perfect. They can even send an email.

“We can use all these methods.”

While the idea may be simple the Revd. Canon believes it could make a real difference.

“People feel helpless but that’s something they can do,” said the Revd. Canon.

“If you can spread it out they just don’t feel isolated and they can pass it on.”

Read more: Kind-hearted volunteers delivering food to elderly during virus pandemic

Last year, the Revd. Canon was one of the first people to receive a Suffolk Medal for her philanthropic work.

Having received the medal, the Revd Canon. said she feels a duty to help others through this difficult time.

“We should be behind trying to think of these things to help people,” said the Revd Canon.

The Rural Coffee Caravan have also set up a Facebook page where people can share the small acts of kindness they have witnessed during the lockdown under the name Rural Coffee Caravan Cascade Of Kindness.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Friendly and outgoing’ father was fatally injured in collision with tractor, inquest hears

Leonard Bates, 67, from Ingham in Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Death crash trucker’s ‘mindless’ behaviour exposed by dashcam

Police released footage from the dashcam of Caraza’s vehicle immediately prior to the collision and the external camera afterwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

WATCH police chief’s message to people of Suffolk amid COVID-19 crisis

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Grower hopes eastern Europeans laid off from other sectors may help to plug UK-wide hole in seasonal farm workforce

Seasonal workers hand weeding carrots at James Foskett Farms at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge Picture: JAMES FOSKETT
Drive 24