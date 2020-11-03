E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Warning - More Covid-19 ‘financial support’ scams targeting businesses during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 November 2020

Suffolk businesses are being warned of scammers promising bogus Covid-19 financial support Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk businesses are being warned of scammers promising bogus Covid-19 financial support Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Suffolk businesses are being warned they are likely to be targeted by more scammers during lockdown.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: “We expect to start seeing another increase in Covid-19 related scams as we head into the second lockdown.

“Businesses need to be especially eagle-eyed when receiving any emails or text messages offering financial support. Never click on the link within the message and do not reply.”

The callous cons are designed to take advantage of businesses which need financial support due to the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Warning over fake ‘penalty charge’ emails

One scam email which has been received by companies claims to be sent by “HMRC Government Gateway”, and falsely claims applicants will receive two grants, each covering three months, with the first payout being capped at £3,750.

It claims the payout has already been approved and will “land in your bank accounts within six working days of making the claim”.

However, this is a phishing scam, aiming to steal details of personal and financial information.

MORE: Bogus callers from fake ‘water board’ on prowl as nights get darker

Trading Standards is advising business owners to contact their bank immediately if they think they have been scammed.

You can also forward scam emails to the National Cyber Security Centre on report@phishing.gov.uk, and forward scam text messages to 7726.

For genuine information on coronavirus financial support for businesses, visit the Government website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

