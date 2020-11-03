Warning - More Covid-19 ‘financial support’ scams targeting businesses during lockdown

Suffolk businesses are being warned they are likely to be targeted by more scammers during lockdown.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: “We expect to start seeing another increase in Covid-19 related scams as we head into the second lockdown.

“Businesses need to be especially eagle-eyed when receiving any emails or text messages offering financial support. Never click on the link within the message and do not reply.”

The callous cons are designed to take advantage of businesses which need financial support due to the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

One scam email which has been received by companies claims to be sent by “HMRC Government Gateway”, and falsely claims applicants will receive two grants, each covering three months, with the first payout being capped at £3,750.

It claims the payout has already been approved and will “land in your bank accounts within six working days of making the claim”.

However, this is a phishing scam, aiming to steal details of personal and financial information.

Trading Standards is advising business owners to contact their bank immediately if they think they have been scammed.

You can also forward scam emails to the National Cyber Security Centre on report@phishing.gov.uk, and forward scam text messages to 7726.

For genuine information on coronavirus financial support for businesses, visit the Government website.