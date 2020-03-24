A packed list of online resources to help you teach your child from home

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that from Friday onwards, all schools in the UK will close until further notice to contain the coronavirus outbreak - leaving many parents to wonder how they will educate their children.

Across the country and Suffolk, teachers and schools have been working hard to pool together as many resources as they can to help make sure that children can go on learning.

Christine Kirby is a bookshop owner from Stowmarket. She has taken to Facebook every day to read stories to make sure children and parents are getting some down time at home.

She said: “I thought people will still be needing to read and if the libraries close, then they won’t be able to get new books out.

“Everyone needs time to unwind and time away from teaching their children. Books are good for everyone because they take you away to another place and help you forget about everything else going on.”

As the owner of Nanny Bookworm, she has a large supply of books and did her first online reading today. She added: “I just thought if I could read a story every day then it might be helpful for people stuck at home.”

Trends on social media have included #frommywindow, which is asking for more children to hang their arts and crafts work in their house windows so that anyone going out for a breath of fresh air will spot them.

It is hoped the trend will inspire a sense of community and hope.

Facebook groups have sprung up for parents wanting to find out how other families are coping with isolation and some handy tips can be found on ‘The Hiber-Nation! Parents & Carers Isolation Tips!’ group.

Here are a list of free online resources to help you through home isolation:

Overall curriculum

• The BBC has hundreds of resources covering everything on the curriculum in short videos, quizzes and activities.

• Classroom Secrets provides free resources during the school closures and offers interactive games, video tutorials and downloadable home learning packs found here.

• Mrs Mactivity provides new learning packs each week for key stage one and two.

• Premier League Stars uses the inspiration and fun of sport to connect pupils.

• Scholastic Classroom Magazines is putting out four separate learning experiences, every day, each built around a story or video.

• Top Marks offers resources for primary school children across different ability levels.

Phonics

• Twinkl offers resources for early years learning including phonics.

• Phonics Bloom offers online phonics games for early years.

• Phonics Play offers activiites for early years and has now made their site free to login to under the username of ‘march20’ and the password of ‘home’.

Reading and writing

• Teach Your Monster To Read covers everything from letters and sounds to reading full sentences.

• Oxford Owl provides educational resources and free eBooks to support children’s learning at primary school and at home using resources from the Oxford University Press.

• Teach Handwriting has resources for parents and children and provides worksheets, animations, activities and games.

• ICT Games was created by a former teacher and offers English and maths games.

Maths

• White rose Maths offers resources for early years, primary and secondary pupils.

• Master the curriculum is a site created by teachers providing maths resources for years one to six.

• Times Tables Rockstars has been made free to all schools closed by coronavirus and each week concentrates on a different times tables.

Science

• Explorify offers science lessons and activities for primary school children and even offers downloads.

Wellbeing

• The Cosmic Yoga YouTube channel offers mindfulness and relaxation designed specially for kids aged three and above.

PE

• Joe ‘The Body Coach’ Wicks will be running PE lessons every weekday at 9am on his YouTube channel and says he will become the PE teacher for the nation.