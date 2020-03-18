E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

PUBLISHED: 07:21 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 18 March 2020

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More than 15 schools and nurseries across Suffolk have been forced to close or partially close today due to staffing issues and to complete deep cleans where necessary.

Bucklesham Primary School has closed for a deep clean. Picture: SU ANDERSONBucklesham Primary School has closed for a deep clean. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Whilst the government has not ordered schools to close some are having to for safety reasons.

Several schools have reported possible contact with coronavirus and then closed for several days in order to clean the school.

Read on for a full list of closures in Suffolk today:

• Samuel Ward Academy – Haverhill: partially closed until Friday March 20 (see school website for details)

• Stradbroke High School – Stradbroke: partially closed until Friday March 20 and will only be open to pupils in Years seven and 11.

• Felixstowe Academy: The school will be closed for the afternoon today.

• Westwood Primary – Lowestoft: closed from Wednesday March 18 until after the Easter holidays due to staffing shortages.

• Clements Primary Academy: closed today until Thursday March 19: The school will review closure from then on.

• Bucklesham Primary School – Bucklesham: closing today for a deep clean and is expected to reopen Thursday March 19.

• Westgate CP School, Bury St Edmunds: The main school is open, however, the nursery has been closed from until Friday March 20 due to staffing issues.

• Chalk Hill – Great Cornard: The school is closing today until further notice.

• Ranelagh Primary School, Ipswich: Open as normal but closed to nursery and reception children until March 27.

Special schools

• Hillside Special School – Sudbury: open today but closing on March 19

• Stone Lodge Academy – Ipswich: closed until further notice

• Priory School – Bury St Edmunds: closed until further notice

• Riverwalk School – Bury St Edmunds: closed until Easter

• Warren school, Lowestoft: closed until Easter

