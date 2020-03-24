E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 09:29 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 24 March 2020

Only a limited number of stores will be open this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Only a limited number of stores will be open this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Following the Government’s announcement last night that all non-essential shops were to close last night, which shops remains open this morning?

Under the new regulations all non-essential shops are being forced to close with the rules having come into force at the close of trade on Monday.

According to the Government these non-essential shops include clothing and electronics stores as well as hair, beauty and nail salons.

Indoor and outdoor markets are also set to close unless they sell food.

On Ipswich Market there will only be four stalls which will be spread out over Princes Street.

All the stalls will be selling food.

Ipswich Borough council has placed two-metre markings on the ground to enforce shoppers to social distance.

The Government has also outlined which shops may stay open these include:

•Supermarkets and other food shops

•Health shops, pharmacies including non-dispensing pharmacies

•Petrol stations

•Bicycle shops

•Home and hardware shops

•Laundrettes and dry cleaners

•Garages

•Car rentals

•Pet shops

•Corner shops and newsagents

•Post offices, and banks

Takeaways are also permitted to continue with many of the county’s restaurants and pubs already offering such services.

READ MORE: Teapot Project returns to stop leftover restaurant food being wasted

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group.

Coronavirus in Suffolk: Retail chain introduces screens at checkouts ‘to provide extra reassurance’

The new cough and sneeze-proof screens being introduced at Lidl checkouts Picture: LIDL

Suffolk headteachers ‘blindly running through the dark’ in attempt to control COVID-19 outbreak

Headteachers across Suffolk have struggled under the pressure today. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

‘Unless you stay at home more people will die’ says hospital chief

Nick Hulme has urged the public to stay at home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
