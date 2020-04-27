E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

PUBLISHED: 09:23 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 27 April 2020

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 18,000 people in Suffolk are being told not to leave their house at all during the coronavirus crisis because they have been judged to be “extremely vulnerable” from coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic earlier this year, the government has created a “shielded patient list” of people believed to be “extremely clinically vulnerable”.

Many of these are people with specific medical conditions which out them at greater risk from Covid-19, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, those with breathing problems or pregnant women.

The government initially identified 900,000 patients nationally who it believes fall within that group, with those individuals receiving NHS letters and text messages advising them what to do.

Those people have been told: “Do not leave your house,” with the government currently advising the most vulnerable people to shield until the end of June.

They are also urged to “strictly avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus”.

GPs have since added the list, with Ipswich Borough Council’s weekly coronavirus update confirming that the Suffolk list has now increased to more than 18,000.

Suffolk County Council is also contacting people who have not responded to the NHS letter to find out whether they have any urgent need for food.

Topic Tags:

