Breaking

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The latest government figures have shown that the number of people with coronavirus in the East of England has risen by 28 - and there are now three cases in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The government's daily update showed 28 new cases in the region with the figure now at 71, up from 43 - the biggest rise in a single day so far.

The data covers the whole of the East of England, which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

Two more additional cases have been confirmed in Suffolk, bringing the total number to three.

MORE: How will Suffolk help its over-70s ordered to stay at home by government?

Essex currently has 14 confirmed cases of the virus while Norfolk still has one.

So far 35 people are known to have died from the disease in the UK - 14 of those deaths have been confirmed today.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on Suffolk

The latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 1,391.

MORE: Suffolk and Essex coronavirus live updates