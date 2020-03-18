Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has more than tripled in one day, rising to 10.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 18, shows there are seven more cases in the county than yesterday.

Despite the daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of cases increased from 21 to 27.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased from 93 to 128.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to more than 100 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that 103 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 2,626.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

