Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:49 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:08 18 March 2020

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has more than tripled in one day, rising to 10.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 18, shows there are seven more cases in the county than yesterday.

Despite the daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of cases increased from 21 to 27.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased from 93 to 128.

READ MORE: All UK schools to close on Friday

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

For a full list of all our coronavirus coverage, check our website.

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to more than 100 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that 103 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 2,626.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group.

