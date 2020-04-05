E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus: Record number of cases in one day as almost 6,000 test positive

PUBLISHED: 14:35 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 05 April 2020

There are now more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus in the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are now more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus in the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Almost 5,000 people have now died as a result of coronavirus in the UK.

Figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care show 47,806 people tested positive for the virus across the UK as of 9am April 5 – with 5,903 of these cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

MORE: Follow the latest coronavirus news here

A total of 12,334 tests were carried out in the same period, the most carried out in a 24-hour period in the UK so far.

Sadly, 621 more people have died in hospitals across the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,932 as of 5pm April 4.

The youngest person to die so far was a five-year-old child who had underlying health conditions.

MORE: Join our Facebook groups for the latest Suffolk coronavirus updates

Figure for each county and region in the UK will be released by Public Health England later this afternoon.

In a bit to control the rising number of cases and deaths, police and government officials have reiterated the need to stay at home where possible and to maintain a distance of at least two meters from people you are not living with.

MORE: Get our headlines sent straight to your inbox with our News Alerts

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

