Coronavirus: Record number of cases in one day as almost 6,000 test positive

There are now more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus in the UK

Almost 5,000 people have now died as a result of coronavirus in the UK.

Figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care show 47,806 people tested positive for the virus across the UK as of 9am April 5 – with 5,903 of these cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,334 tests were carried out in the same period, the most carried out in a 24-hour period in the UK so far.

Sadly, 621 more people have died in hospitals across the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,932 as of 5pm April 4.

The youngest person to die so far was a five-year-old child who had underlying health conditions.

Figure for each county and region in the UK will be released by Public Health England later this afternoon.

In a bit to control the rising number of cases and deaths, police and government officials have reiterated the need to stay at home where possible and to maintain a distance of at least two meters from people you are not living with.

